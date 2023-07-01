The Valle Vidal is a section of the Carson National Forest nestled in a remote location between the village of Costilla and the city of Raton, right against the Colorado border. There are special protections to preserve the beauty and wildlife of this remote area. Among the elk and mule deer is the greatest population of Rio Grande cutthroat trout, New Mexico’s state fish.

Between the mountains, in the middle of the grassy meadows, meander several pristine streams, including the Rio Costilla, Comanche Creek and others.

