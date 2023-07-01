Caitlin Ruhl and her 4-year-old son Roberto, from Santa Fe, deliver a large Rio Grande cutthroat trout to its new home in the Rio Costilla on Saturday. They were among dozens of volunteers helping New Mexico Game and Fish, Carson National Forest and Trout Unlimited employees stock the state fish in the Carson National Forest's Valle Vidal unit.
Dave Fralix of Albuquerque on Saturday catches a trout in front of the main fish barrier that protects nearly 120 miles of mountain streams from invasive species. New Mexico Game and Fish, the Carson National Forest and Trout Unlimited have completed a 30-year project to remove invasive fish from the Carson National Forest's Valle Vidal Unit and restock the area with native fish.
Armando Segura, left, with his daughter Allison, 13, and son Elijah, 9, from Amalia, release large Rio Grande cutthroat trout to its new home in the Rio Costilla on Saturday.
One of the hundreds of Rio Grande cutthroat trout released into the Rio Costilla.
Ryan Pitcher of Peñasco, along with dozens of other volunteers, carry Rio Grande cutthroat trout to their new home in the Rio Costilla.
The Valle Vidal is a section of the Carson National Forest nestled in a remote location between the village of Costilla and the city of Raton, right against the Colorado border. There are special protections to preserve the beauty and wildlife of this remote area. Among the elk and mule deer is the greatest population of Rio Grande cutthroat trout, New Mexico’s state fish.
Between the mountains, in the middle of the grassy meadows, meander several pristine streams, including the Rio Costilla, Comanche Creek and others.