featured 20 places to visit and restaurants to eat in and near Downtown ABQ By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Staff Writer Elizabeth Tucker Digital Producer Author email Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Whether you are in town for the League of United Latin America Citizens Nation Convention and Expo, a tourist passing through or just a local looking for something new, here is a list of 20 places to explore Downtown. You can hop a bus along Central Avenue to get to many of these spots. Food halls and restaurants 505 Central Food Hall Updated 3 hrs ago A prominent storefront along Route 66, this food hall hosts nine different vendors bringing flavors from around the world.Vendors:KuKri Chicken — spicy chicken sandwichesMeateor Burgers — burgers and friesMoonwalk— microbrewery and distilleryTino's Tacos — Mexican street tacosStackt Sandwich Co. — deli sandwichesThicc Pizza Co. — Detroit-style pizzaNaruto Ramen — Japanese foodHumble Coffee — single-origin espresso and brewsPackie's Bar — beer and bratsLOCATION: 505 Central NW, 505-503-8777 HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., last order by 8 p.m., Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., last order by 9 p.m., Thursday-Saturday Richard S. Dargan / for the Journal Buen Provecho ABQ Updated 3 hrs ago This restaurant was opened in 2018 by owner William Rojas, who is originally from Costa Rica. The delicious smell of cooking meat greets you as soon as you walk in. The restaurant is in El Vado Motel right off Central Avenue SW in the distinct white adobe buildings directly across from the ABQ BioPark. There is no seating inside, rather, patrons sit on the patio after ordering and a server will bring the food. The patio has a water feature and misters for summer evenings.LOCATION: 2500 Central Ave. SW, 505-620-5325HOURS: Closed Monday; 12-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Hella Dog Updated 3 hrs ago Located along Central Avenue SW in the El Vado Motel — look for the crisp, white adobe exterior — this shop serves a wide range of dogs, including the New York, green chile dog, Mexican and its signature Hella Chili Dog, which is described as "Hella HOT." Restaurants on the motel's patio don't have designated seating, rather patrons place their order then sit on the communal patio, shaded with umbrellas and an awning surrounded by misters.LOCATION: 2500 Central Ave. SW, 505-554-1212HOURS: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Thursday-Saturday; 4:30-8 p.m. Monday; Closed Tuesday and Wednesday Indian Pueblo Kitchen Updated 3 hrs ago This restaurant serves New Mexican food with Native American flair. The menu offers Blue Corn Enchiladas, Indian Tacos and Fried Kool Aid Pickles to name a few options.LOCATION: 2401 12th St. NW, 505-724-3510HOURS: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closed Monday Itality Cafe Updated 3 hrs ago Tina Archuleta, owner of Itality Cafe, a restaurant that specializes in Vegan Native Foods is see with a vegan pizza and a “hand grenade”, a dough filled with vegetables.The name of this restaurant may sound like Italy — leading some to believe it serves Italian food— but actually the name comes from Ital, which is the Rastafarian term for food. This restaurant offers Native food with a vegan twist such a Bluecorn Amaranth Waffles, Ital Ndn Tacos — Pueblo-style fry bread smothered with red chile beans, topped with avocado, romaine tomatoes, onions and drizzled with pumpkin chi sauce — and Og Nacho Supreme to name a few items.LOCATION: 2500 12th St. NW, 505-451-2861HOURS: Closed Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Adolphe Pierre-Louis JC's New York Pizza Department Updated 3 hrs ago This restaurant is located within easy walking distance from the Albuquerque Convention Center, Sunshine Theater and other Downtown entertainment venues, making it a convenient place to drop in for a meal after an evening out on the town. In addition to the pizza offerings, the restaurant has pastas, calzones, sandwiches and a variety of desserts.LOCATION: 215 Central Ave. NW, 505-766-6973HOURS: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Daily Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal New Mexico Beef Jerky Co Updated 3 hrs ago Savory scents fill the air in this Southwest-style restaurant, with wooden beams and vigas providing decorative support. In addition to the savory goods for sale, the shop has a coffee and tea bar with pastries and churros, which are made to order. Make sure to grab a horchata with your burrito because it's got a spicy kick. The chicharron is smoky and crispy and wrapped in a buttery tortilla.LOCATION: 1425 4th St. NW, 505-242-6121HOURS: Closed Sunday and Monday; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal Papa Frank's Updated 3 hrs ago This restaurant —owned by a husband and wife, Joey and Priscilla Gallegos — is built in what used to be Joey Gallegos' grandfather's house. Breakfast burritos are sold all day, but other breakfast options are available only in the morning. LOCATION: 218 Marble Ave. NW, 505-842-8944 HOURS: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Elizabeth Tucker / Albuquerque Journal Sawmill Updated 3 hrs ago This food hall features more than 20 vendors selling not only food options, but also craft cocktails, artisan desserts and even custom floral arrangements. The developer of Sawmill is planning a new Uptown location set to open in summer 2024.Vendors:Botanic Bar — Botanical-inspired cocktailsEstella Floral Design — Customized floral bouquets made with seasonal flowersFlora — Fine dining Mexican food, book before you goFlora Taco to-go — Flora's to-go windowLemon & Brine — Hand-crafted lemonades and brine picklesLittle Madrid — Spanish cuisineMercantile Cafe — Locally sourced ingredients prepared in a wood-burning ovenPaxton's Taproom — Fares from local breweriesRed & Green — Locally sourced New Mexican cuisineWest Cocktail & Wine Bar — Charcuterie boards and a rotating wine selectionCrème de la Crème — European pastriesChaco's Latin Flavor — Venezuelan bistro bitesChurro Y Corn — Mexican street foodDr. Field Goods — Locally sourced New Mexican fusionHawt Pizza Co. — Artisan wood-fired pizzaHiro Sushi — Japanese cuisineKulantro — Vietnamese street foodMeso Grill — Mediterranean cuisineMobile Bar — Rotating selection of beers, frozen cocktails and non-alcoholic beveragesNeko Neko — Japanese sweet treatsNotorious P.O.K.E. — Fresh pokè bowlsPaleta Project — Mexican fruit popsiclesPlata Coffee — Locally roasted coffeeRoti NM Rotisserie Kitchen — Artisan rotisserie chickenRush of Prana — Vegan-inspired healthy eatsSalty Catch — Gulf-style seafoodTulipani Pasta — Small batch pastaXO Waffle — Belgian Liège- style wafflesLOCATION: 1909 Bellamah NW, 505-563-4473 HOURS: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Adolphe Pierre-Louis / Journal Simply Sinful Donuts ABQ Updated 3 hrs ago This shop opened at the end of 2021 and offers handmade mini doughnuts featuring the 7 Daily Classics, also known as the 7 Deadly Sins, which include:Envy: hand-dipped in melted butter than dredged in Sin-namon Suga'Gluttony: vanilla glaze with coconutGreed: chocolate ganache with chocolate sprinklesLust: chocolate ganachePride: three-layer triple chocolate — chocolate ganache with sprinkles, chocolate chips and chocolate sauceSloth: raspberry or water glaze with rainbow sprinkles (the establishment's version of the Homer)Wrath: powdered sugarLOCATION: 400 Gold Ave. SW, 505-639-1170HOURS: 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal Slate Street Café Updated 3 hrs ago This café serves comfort foods with a twist. Breakfast is served all day with some menu items available only on weekends. Reservations are suggested, especially for bigger parties.LOCATION: 515 Slate Ave. NW, 505-243-2210HOURS: Closed Monday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday Still Spirits Updated 3 hrs ago An Eli Special mocktail with sparkling water strawberry-balsamic gastrique and lime from Still Spirits 120 Marble Ave. NW. The drink has a tart, vinegar flavor from the gastrique and lime lightened by the strawberry and sparkling water.This distillery and cocktail bar is tucked away so you might miss it. Quiet and unassuming, it is down the street from Marble Brewery’s crowds, live music and neon lights. The space is modern industrial themed with a botanical flair. Upbeat instrumental melodies set a comfortable mood inside and on the patio. The establishment has small mocktail selection filled with heart, and there is also kombucha on tap.LOCATION: 120 Marble Ave. NW, 505-750-3138HOURS: 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4-11 p.m. Friday; 3-11 Saturday; 3-9 p.m. Sunday Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal The Dog House drive in Updated 3 hrs ago Featured in the popular series' "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," this spot has been serving travelers along Route 66 since its glory days. The restaurant keeps its menu simple — as it does with its seating options — and is known for its signature foot-long chili dog.LOCATION: 1216 Central Ave. NW, 505-243-1019HOURS: Closed Sunday; 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday Richard S. Dargan / For the Journal The Grove Updated 3 hrs ago This cafe is a popular brunch spot that often has a line out front, as the establishment doesn't take reservations. The food is sourced locally as much as possible. The menu's large breakfast selection ranges from Croque Madame to chilaquiles and is served all day. Lunch options include fresh chopped salads and soups. While you wait for the food, shop around the market space at the front of the restaurant where you'll find cookbooks, candles, journals, cards, old-fashioned candies, hot sauces and other foods and spices.LOCATION: 600 Central Ave. SE, 505-248-9800HOURS: Closed Monday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday Richard S. Dargan / for the Journal Things to do ABQ BioPark Updated 2 hrs ago The ABQ BioPark hosts a zoo, aquarium and botanic gardens.Tickets can be purchased online for either the zoo or the aquarium and botanic gardens, or all three attractions combined. Price varies based on age and state residency status. Tickets can be purchased here.LOCATION: 2601 Central NW, 505764-6200HOURS: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily Jon Austria / Journal Downtown Albuquerque Rail Runner Station Updated 2 hrs ago Hop on the Rail Runner and take a trip up to Santa Fe or down to Belen to see more of New Mexico. The train schedule can be found here.Ticket fare prices can be found here.LOCATION:100 1st Street SW Old Town Updated 2 hrs ago Old Town has a variety of shopping and dining options such as a "Breaking Bad" store.The historic San Felipe de Neri Perish has been part of the community since 1706.LOCATION: 2005 N Plaza NW, 505-243-3628HOURS: The museum and gift shop is open 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. DailyBreaking Bad RV Tours can be booked online.The cost is $95 and includes a virtual tour as well.LOCATION: 1919 Old Town NW, 505-205-7292HOURS: Tours start at 9:00AM Thursdays thru Monday. History and Ghost Tours of Old Town are a fun way to get a new perspective on the city.Tickets can be purchased online and there is also the option for virtual tours.LOCATION: 303 Romero NW, 505-246-TOUR (8687)HOURS: 8 p.m. public tour; 10 p.m. moonlight ghost tour New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science Updated 2 hrs ago The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science has a variety of exhibits ranging from dinosaur fossils to Mars rovers. Tickets can be purchased online.LOCATION: 1801 Mountain NW, 505-841-2800HOURS: Wednesday-Monday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Tuesday Albuquerque Journal ¡Explora! Science Center & Children's Museum Updated 2 hrs ago ¡Explora! Albuquerque Museum Updated 2 hrs ago Albuquerque Museums's permanent art and history collections, world-class traveling exhibits and community-curated exhibits.Tickets can be purchased online and are $6 for adults; $5 for NM residents; $4 for seniors; $3 for childen 4 to 12-years-old and free for under 3-years-oldLOCATION: 2000 Mountain NW, 505-243-7255HOURS: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closed Monday Courtesy of the Albuquerque Museum 