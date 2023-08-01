Whether you are in town for the League of United Latin America Citizens Nation Convention and Expo, a tourist passing through or just a local looking for something new, here is a list of 20 places to explore Downtown. You can hop a bus along Central Avenue to get to many of these spots. 

We want to hear from you

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com

Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. 

Tags

Recommended for you