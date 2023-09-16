Congressman Gabe Vasquez launched his attempt to be the first Democrat in more than 40 years to hold consecutive terms in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District with a "Desayuno Con Gabe," or "Breakfast with Gabe," campaign kickoff Saturday at Kathy Duffy's farm in the South Valley, which after recent redistricting is in the northern reaches of the district.

Vasquez held campaign events throughout the Interstate 25 corridor traveling south on Saturday. He had also planned rallies at the Capital Bar and Brewery in Soccoro and the Mesilla Plaza. He picked Sept. 16 because it marked two years since the start of his first campaign and Mexican Independence Day.

