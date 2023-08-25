rkhJust last year, Jordan Yutzy became the city manager of Española, earning a six-figure salary.
Now, according to a new whistleblower lawsuit, Yutzy is out of a job because he stood up against unethical and “improper conduct” by Española’s mayor and former city councilor John Ramon Vigil.
The conduct allegedly included the mayor violating hiring rules and personally calling upon city workers to do his bidding.
For instance, Yutzy’s lawsuit alleges Vigil demanded that city workers cut weeds on private property because "the Mayor’s dog had gotten stickers in its fur.”
Vigil also told city workers to replace more than $1,000 in street signs around his house and used city vehicles after hours, the lawsuit stated.
Vigil, who didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the lawsuit, took office in April 2022, then becoming Española's youngest elected mayor at age 26.
Yutzy's attorney, Jacob Candelaria, couldn't be reached on Friday.
The lawsuit, filed in 1st Judicial District Court in Rio Arriba County, names the city and Vigil as defendants.
Yutzy served as the city manager of the town of Eunice from 2019 until the summer of 2022, when he was hired in Española.
In the lawsuit, Yutzy contends he objected to Vigil’s attempts to control the hiring and firing decisions of city staff.
The lawsuit alleges that Vigil forbade him from “hiring an applicant for the position of Community Development Director because the applicant was from Santa Clara Pueblo.” He did so anyway.
Yutzy also complained to one city councilor that “it was improper for Defendant Vigil to have recently forced a city employee to drive the Mayor from Española to Santa Fe so that the Mayor could pick up (his) personal vehicle from a mechanic in Santa Fe during work hours and using a city vehicle."
The lawsuit also contends "Vigil made himself the sole signer on city bank accounts without the City Council's knowledge or approval."
The lawsuit contends at least one city councilor, upon hearing his complaints, told Yutzy the council should "figure out a way to get Defendant Vigil under control."
Instead, after a $2,000 pay raise and earlier praise from city councilors for his job performance, Yutzy was suspended from his $120,000 job in June. The mayor claimed Yutzy "coerced" a female city employee into filing a harassment complaint against Vigil, the lawsuit states.
While city manager in Eunice, a town of fewer than 3,000 in southeastern New Mexico, Yutzy was among the city officials sued by the former mayor after the city tried to collect a debt from the former mayor's ex-daughter-in-law. The case was resolved out of court.
News reports show in 2020, Yutzy contacted the state Attorney General's Office to find out how the city could remove a Eunice city councilor for "being rude" and sending “critical text messages and social media posts." He contended he was acting on behalf of the city council. Ultimately, no action was taken.