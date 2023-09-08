Former State Police Chief Pete Kassetas, left, at a news conference Friday with Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Public Safety Benjamin Baker, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen announcing a public health order to address gun violence.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, with Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Public Safety Benjamin Baker, left, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, right, announces during a news conference on Friday that she is issuing a public health order restricting people from being able to carry guns in Bernalillo County for 30 days.
Eddie Moore / Journal
Eddie Moore / Journal
