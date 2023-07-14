Tourist Chris Farthing of Suffolks County, England, takes a picture of Anasazi ruins in Chaco Culture National Historical Park in 2005. Some Republican members of Congress voiced opposition Thursday to the Biden administration’s recent move to withdraw hundreds of square miles of federal land in New Mexico from oil and gas development, including land around Chaco Culture National Historical Park, offering their support instead to legislation that would unravel the ban.
Some Republican members of Congress on Thursday denounced the Biden administration's recent move to withdraw hundreds of square miles of federal land in New Mexico from oil and gas development, offering their support instead to legislation that would unravel the ban.
U.S. Rep. Eli Crane was among those to speak out during a hearing before the House Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources on the legislation that he and fellow Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar recently introduced to nullify what they consider overreach by the federal government.