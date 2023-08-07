Our planet is our life support system and we have interfered with its complex mechanisms in ways we do not understand. Our finite brains are not designed to comprehend complexity at this level. We need a full systems-level view of our world. AI — artificial intelligence — will not solve the climate crisis but it can help with prediction of impacts and in developing mitigation and adaptation strategies. AI has the complexity to understand the risks and vulnerabilities that come with climate change and we need to harness its potential to effectively attune policy and channel resources. But can we do so in a responsible manner?
There are already many initiatives underway. Microsoft is building a planetary computer. AI for Earth will assemble data from NASA, NOAA, European and Chinese agencies, as well as crowdsourcing networks. The Multi-Mission algorithm and Analysis Platform, designed by NASA and the U.S. Space Station, is an open source project that collects data on the biomass of forests to help us understand how forests absorb, store and release carbon. International organizations like UNESO jointly with (non-governmental organizations) and companies are highlighting some of the uses of AI, big data, and digital transformation to promote sustainable development. Some of those initiatives include AI and remote sensing technology to improve greenhouse gas emissions monitoring, using AI in statistical modeling to identify areas where water resources management can be improved, and using AI to build community resistance to natural disasters.