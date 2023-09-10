This screen grab of security camera footage provided by Eric Meyer shows his mother, Joan Meyer, ordering police officers to get out of her house as they searched it on Aug. 11 in Marion, Kan. Joan Meyer, who was 98, died the next day. Her son, Marion County Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer, blames his mother’s death on the stress caused by the search.
This surveillance video shows Marion Police Department confiscating computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Marion, Kan. The small newspaper and the police department in Kansas are at the center of a dispute over freedom of speech that is being watched around the country after police raided the office of the local newspaper and the home of its owner and publisher.
An empty spot on reporter Phyllis Zorn’s desk shows where the tower for her computer sat before law enforcement officers seized it in a raid on the Marion County Record, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Marion County, Kan. Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer says the raid was designed to intimidate the newspaper as it investigated local issues.
A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper’s building, awaiting
distribution Aug. 16 in Marion, Kan. The lawyer for the small Kansas newspaper raided by police in August said on Tuesday that he believes officers didn’t follow the search warrant’s requirements to only seize computers believed directly involved in suspected identity theft.
Eric Meyer / Associated Press
Eric Meyer, publishers of Marion, Kansas, County Record, has a telephone interview with a British radio station about the raid on his newspaper’s offices and his home by local police.
John Hanna / Associated Press
ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Hanna / Associated Press
Last month, police officers in Marion, Kansas, crashed into the newsroom of the Marion County Record, a weekly newspaper, and the home of its publisher to seize computers, cellphones and documents. After several days of public outcry, the county attorney ordered the material returned.
Newsroom searches are rare today because a 1980 federal law makes them almost always illegal. But the outcry goes back to colonial days, when British-loyalist redcoats raided revolutionary American pamphleteers. Such searches were seen as the ultimate attack on the free press. In the infamous 1971 search of the Stanford Daily, for example, Palo Alto police were seeking photographs to tie Vietnam War protesters to a violent clash on campus. After the Supreme Court refused to offer protection from such raids, Congress passed the 1980 statute, making newsroom searches far less of a threat.