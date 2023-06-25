The private Gila Hot Springs Campground near the Gila Cliff Dwellings was among three New Mexico camping areas named to the 2022 Best Places To Camp in the South/Southwest by thedyrt.com, which had information on a wide range of camping spots across the nation.
From left, Grant Robinson, Marcie Gross, Ali Kantor and Cynthia Carter, all from Santa Fe, ride the Rail Trail in Santa Fe County in June 2022.
A family from Albuquerque docks after a day of boating on Abiquiu Lake in September 2021.
This time last year I was logging up to 80 miles running a week on the trails around Albuquerque, training for back-to-back ultra marathons. This year, I have yet to plan for a race or log that kind of mileage doing my favorite outdoor recreation activity. For some of us summer has snuck up fast, while many more New Mexicans are already taking advantage of the season; paddleboarding on the Rio Grande, fly fishing on the San Juan, backpacking in the Pecos, bikepacking the Monumental Loop, and watching migrations at the Sevilleta.
New Mexicans have no shortage of outdoor recreation wonders to encounter right here in our home state, the Land of Enchantment. We enjoy some of the best skiing in the country. Our clean, cold rivers support fish and water sports and the grand expanse of public lands throughout the state provide a rich tapestry for hunters. Our trails are historic like the Camino Real del Adentro, exciting like the IMBA Epic South Boundary Trail and unparalleled like the many miles winding through our national monuments, wilderness areas and local parks. We all share a deep love of the land, we know that water is life and we enjoy nearly 300 days of sun a year. We get outside for the joy of it, to connect with each other, for the enchantment, to appreciate our place in nature.