It's important to note the CDC's survey uses binary questions about sex and gender, which means the study cannot measure the prevalence of depressive symptoms among transgender or gender-nonconforming youth. According to a 2022 survey conducted by the Trevor Project, nearly two-thirds of transgender or nonbinary youth experienced symptoms of depression.
The 3 in 5 figure reflects the highest level of hopelessness recorded in the past decade. The director of the CDC's Adolescent and School Health division, Kathleen Ethier, called on Americans and leaders in education "to act with urgency and compassion" in response to the findings.
I am a retired psychiatrist who was a medical administrator in Albuquerque during the 1990s. I took another administrative position in another state in 1998, but returned as a practitioner 13 years ago. During that absence legislation was passed in 2008 to address the disparity in mental health services provided by insurance companies, called the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA). One of the co-sponsors of this legislation was the late Senator Pete Domenici.
The essence of this legislation is that health plans must provide the same level care for mentally ill patients that they provide for medically ill patients. When I returned to Albuquerque I found a much healthier environment for mental health services, especially in the Presbyterian Healthcare system, where I practiced part time until I retired completely in 2021.