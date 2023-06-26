The world relies for survival on fossil fuels to provide roughly 70% of electrical power and transportation fuels. This consumption is the major contributor to greenhouse gases driving the climate crisis that we presently experience. We have, with great effort, developed and installed carbon-free renewable energy sources: wind generators and photovoltaic panels. This massive investment in renewables has produced huge aggregates of wind generators and solar panels. Renewables can not seem to get above 15 to 20% of our power needs, however. Electric vehicles (EVs) offer carbon-free transportation while shifting the CO2 emission guilt to fossil-fuel power plants. The only other major power source that avoids CO2 emissions is nuclear. Through a series of bad designs, operational dysfunction and avoidable natural-disaster failures we have created a political environment which hobbles the implementation of future nuclear reactor development and integration into our energy grid. The history of nuclear energy, even with Chernobyl-like disasters, has proven over time to be a safe and clean energy source.
Recent research into the transition to earth-saving renewables has shown these systems to harbor major economic and political costs that are anything but inconsequential. Renewables in the form of windmills and solar panels possess a low-energy density. This means they produce little energy output per unit of production. In other words, these carbon-free systems require much more area to produce the same amount of power as a fossil-fuel plant. An advantage of fossil-fuel systems is that we can easily control their output, which is essential for meeting varied grid demands. The intermittent nature of renewable energy production is handled by storage technology. EVs use a similar approach, batteries, to power their motion. Rough estimates indicate a wind farm capable of supplying the same power as a single, fossil-fuel plant would require an area of 30 to 45 square miles. Even more area would be required for a solar panel farm. The rub here is a tremendous amount of wind generators, photovoltaic panels and batteries will need to be built and installed to accomplish the transition from fossil fuels to renewables.