Colby Gaulden, 10, puts on his catcher’s gear in the dugout with Reid Alcaraz, 11, right, during a practice scrimmage at the Roadrunner Little League complex on Thursday. The Roadrunner state championship team will be competing in the upcoming Southwestern Regional in Waco, Texas.
Roadrunner All-Stars head coach Joe Garcia talks with players during a scrimmage at the Roadrunner Little League complex on Thursday. Roadrunner will play in the upcoming Southwestern Little League majors baseball regional in Waco, Texas.
Aiden Garcia, 11, is safe stealing second base during a practice scrimmage at the Roadrunner Little League complex in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Roadrunner Little League state championship team will be competing in the upcoming Southwestern Regionals in Waco, Texas.
Eric Yturbe, 12, attempts to retrieve baseballs on top of the dugout during a practice scrimmage at the Roadrunner Little League complex on Thursday. The Roadrunner Little League state championship team will be competing in the upcoming Southwestern Regionals in Waco, Texas.
Tyriano Martinez-Cordova holds his glove inside the dugout during practice on Thursday for Roadrunner Little League's upcoming appearance at the Southwestern Regionial in majors baseball, held in Waco, Texas.
Players stretch before practice at the Roadrunner Little League complex on Thursday. The Roadrunner Little League state championship team will be competing in the upcoming Southwestern Regionals in Waco, Texas.
Eric Yturbe, 12, attempts to steal third base during a practice at the Roadrunner Little League complex on Thursday. Roadrunner is New Mexico's state baseball champion in the Majors division.
From left, Aiden Garcia, 12, Colby Gaulden, 10, and Evan Anaya-Leach, 12, laugh while sitting in the dugout during Roadrunner’s practice Thursday at Roadrunner Little League.
Mastin Lovato sprints in the rain during a practice on Thursday. The Roadrunner Little League state championship team will be competing in the upcoming Southwestern Regionals in Waco, Texas.
Eric Yturbe, 12, pitches during Roadrunner Little League's Thursday practice at its home field.
Evan Anaya-Leach, 12, reacts to a high pitch during Roadrunner Little League's practice on Thursday for the upcoming Southwestern Regionals in Waco, Texas.
The Roadrunner Little League state championship team will be competing in the Southwestern Regionals in Waco, Texas.
Catcher Colby Gaulden, 10, watches the game from the dugout his Roadrunner Little League team's practice on Thursday for the upcoming Southwestern Regionals.
Tyriano Martinez-Cordova up to bat during Roadrunner Little League's Thursday practice for upcoming regionals play.
No matter what happens next, Roadrunner Little League already owns a little slice of history.
Facing a 3-0 deficit against perennial powerhouse Carlsbad in the deciding game of the state baseball tournament in the Majors division, Roadrunner staged an improbable, two-out, five-run rally in the sixth inning to advance to this week’s regionals in Waco, Texas. Perhaps even more impressive was the fact that Roadrunner faced an uphill battle in the bracket after losing to Carlsbad earlier in the tournament.