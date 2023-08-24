2023 NMSU Aggies football schedule By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer Geoff Grammer Journal Staff Writer Author twitter Author email Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2023 NMSU Aggies football schedule Date Opponent Location Time MT/result Aug. 26 vs. UMass Las Cruces 5 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. (FCS) Western Illinois Las Cruces 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Liberty Lynchburg, Va. 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at New Mexico Albuquerque 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at Hawaii Honolulu 10 p.m. Oct. 4 (Wed) vs. FIU Las Cruces 7 p.m. Oct. 11 (Wed) vs. Sam Houston State Las Cruces 7 p.m. Oct. 18 (Wed) at UTEP El Paso 7 p.m. Oct. 24 (Tue) at Louisiana Tech Ruston, La. 5 p.m. Nov. 4 vs. Middle Tennessee Las Cruces 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Western Kentucky Bowling Green, Ky. 1:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Auburn Auburn, Ala. TBA Nov. 25 vs. Jacksonville State Las Cruces 2 p.m. We want to hear from you For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Geoff Grammer Journal Staff Writer Author twitter Author email Follow Geoff Grammer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most clicked on Overlooked no more, NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia is NMSU's football leader Light shows, new food items and metal detectors: Previewing the University Stadium experience Lobo hoops notebook: Local walk-on added to roster, schedule updates Sign Up for Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. ABQJournal Business Headlines The top business headlines from Albuquerque Journal. ABQJournal Daily Headlines from Albuquerque Journal Here are the top local news stories from The Albuquerque Journal ABQJournal Sports Headlines Latest sports headlines from Albuquerque Journal Most Popular of ABQJournal Most Popular stories from the week. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Things To Do Each week's things to do, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists