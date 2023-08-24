2023 NMSU Aggies football schedule

Date Opponent Location Time MT/result
Aug. 26 vs. UMass Las Cruces 5 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. (FCS) Western Illinois Las Cruces 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Liberty Lynchburg, Va. 4 p.m.
Sept. 16 at New Mexico Albuquerque 6 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Hawaii Honolulu 10 p.m.
Oct. 4 (Wed) vs. FIU Las Cruces 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 (Wed) vs. Sam Houston State Las Cruces 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 (Wed) at UTEP El Paso 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 (Tue) at Louisiana Tech Ruston, La. 5 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Middle Tennessee Las Cruces 4 p.m.
Nov. 11 at Western Kentucky Bowling Green, Ky. 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Auburn Auburn, Ala. TBA
Nov. 25 vs. Jacksonville State Las Cruces 2 p.m.

We want to hear from you

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com

Recommended for you