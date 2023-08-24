2023 UNM Lobos football schedule

Date Opponent Location Time MT/result
Sept. 2 at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 5 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs (FCS) Tennessee Tech Albuquerque 6 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. New Mexico State Albuquerque 6 p.m.
Sept. 23 at UMass Amherst, Mass. 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Wyoming Laramie, Wyo. 2 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. San Jose State Albuquerque 4 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Hawaii Albuquerque 4 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Nevada Reno, Nev. 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. UNLV Albuquerque 4 p.m.
Nov. 11 at Boise State Boise, Idaho TBA
Nov. 18 at Fresno State Fresno, Calif. TBA
Nov. 24 (Fri.) vs. Utah State Albuquerque 1:30 p.m.

