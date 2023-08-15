Eight, as it turned out, was more than enough.

Coco Montes blasted a 438-foot two-run homer to spark a seven-run sixth inning and the Albuquerque Isotopes ended a miserable eight-game losing streak with a 7-4 home victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday night.

