Former UNM Lobo Jamal Fenton, left, lifts former NMSU Aggie Evan Gilyard in celebration after Gilyard hit the game-deciding 3-pointer for The Enchantment in Wednesday’s 77-66 win over Austin’s Own in the TBT Lubbock regional.
Jamal Fenton, left, Evan Gilyard, center, and Scott Bamforth, right, teammates for The Enchantment, celebrate after Gilyard accidentally knocked over the 10-foot by 20-foot TBT Bracket board following his game-deciding shot Wednesday in the TBT regional in Lubbock.
Ben Solomon/The Basketball Tournament
Cibola High School graduate Christian Cunningham had 13 points and 18 rebounds to help The Enchantment to a 77-66 win on Wednesday over Austin’s Own in the TBT regional in Lubbock.
Ben Solomon/The Basketball Tournament
Evan Gilyard nearly took down The Enchantment one year ago in the Pit when he was playing for the New Mexico State alumni team, the Panamaniacs.
Wednesday, in what could have otherwise been a rather forgettable night for the 5-foot-10 point guard now wearing an Enchantment jersey in this year’s first round of the $1 million TBT (The Basketball Tournament) Regional in Lubbock, Texas. Gilyard knocked down a game-deciding 3-pointer to take down Austin’s Own — a University of Texas alumni team — 77-66.