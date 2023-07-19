Evan Gilyard nearly took down The Enchantment one year ago in the Pit when he was playing for the New Mexico State alumni team, the Panamaniacs.

Wednesday, in what could have otherwise been a rather forgettable night for the 5-foot-10 point guard now wearing an Enchantment jersey in this year’s first round of the $1 million TBT (The Basketball Tournament) Regional in Lubbock, Texas. Gilyard knocked down a game-deciding 3-pointer to take down Austin’s Own — a University of Texas alumni team — 77-66.

