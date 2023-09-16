While it may be a new team and city for Hobbs coach Reyes Marquez, he was able to vanquish a familiar foe on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles (8-0) captured the boys Academy Invitational title with a 3-1 victory over the host Chargers (5-3) at Richard Harper Memorial Field on Saturday. It’s Reyes’ first season with Hobbs after guiding Lovington to three consecutive state championship games from 2020-2022. The last appearance resulted in a blue trophy for the Wildcats, but Marquez’s squad fell to Laney Kolek-coached Academy teams in the finals each of the two years prior.

