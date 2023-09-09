Father Adrian Sisneros, center, the team chaplain prays with members of Chesterton Academy's six man football team, before their game against New Mexico School for the Deaf, at Albuquerque Academy, in Albuquerque, Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Chesterton Academy's head coach Gabe Moya puts cross marks under Quintin Moya's eyes, before their game against New Mexico School for the Deaf, at Albuquerque Academy, in Albuquerque, Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Father Adrian Sisneros, center, the team chaplain, and Chesterton Academy's Antonio Rael, race to a huddle to pray with members of their six-man football team. This is before their game against New Mexico School for the Deaf, at Albuquerque Academy, in Albuquerque, Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Father Adrian Sisneros, center, the team chaplain prays with members of Chesterton Academy's six man football team, before their game against New Mexico School for the Deaf, at Albuquerque Academy, in Albuquerque, Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Eddie Moore / Journal
Chesterton Academy's head coach Gabe Moya puts cross marks under Quintin Moya's eyes, before their game against New Mexico School for the Deaf, at Albuquerque Academy, in Albuquerque, Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Eddie Moore / Journal
Father Adrian Sisneros, center, the team chaplain, and Chesterton Academy's Antonio Rael, race to a huddle to pray with members of their six-man football team. This is before their game against New Mexico School for the Deaf, at Albuquerque Academy, in Albuquerque, Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Eddie Moore / Journal
Chesterton Academy's quarterback Quintin Moya, left, gets away from New Mexico School for the Deaf's Zion Holmes, during their game at Albuquerque Academy, in Albuquerque, Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Eddie Moore / Journal
Chesterton Academy's quarterback Quintin Moya, right, carries the ball during their game against New Mexico School for the Deaf, at Albuquerque Academy, in Albuquerque, Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Eddie Moore / Journal
Chesterton Academy's Thomas Ryan makes a reception for a touchdown during their game against New Mexico School for the Deaf, at Albuquerque Academy, in Albuquerque, Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Eddie Moore / Journal
Chesterton Academy's Beckett Moya watches New Mexico School for the Deaf warm up before their game, at Albuquerque Academy, in Albuquerque, Thursday, September 7, 2023.