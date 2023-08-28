There’s a feeling among the Lobos’ staff that Washington, a 6-foot-5, 219-pound transfer from Iowa Central Community College, has one of the highest ceilings on the team and that was before he gained considerable muscle during the summer. With offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent labelling him the “alpha” of the wide receiver room, when and if Washington starts will be one of the more compelling storylines throughout fall camp.
The unquestioned face of the offense, Hopkins has the opportunity to stabilize a position that’s been anything but for the Lobos throughout Gonzales’ tenure. His credentials over his last two seasons as the primary starter at UAB (291 passes completed on 450 attempts for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions) and comfort with offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent’s makes him the odds-on favorite to start and a key player to watch.
Riley and Alec Marenco are the two leaders in the linebacker room after Dion Hunter transferred to Cincinnati in the spring. The Lobos might be deepest in the middle third, but with Marenco making his return to the field after suffering a torn ACL, it’ll be interesting to see how Riley performs as UNM’s de facto LB1.
Last season, Rodriguez led the nation in punts with a 44.2-yards-per-punt average on his way to being named to this year’s Ray Guy Award preseason watch list. The Lobos would hope he doesn’t repeat the former feat in 2023, but his reliability and importance on special teams can’t be understated.
University of New Mexico Lobo’s quarterback Devon Dampier practices with his team during football practice at UNM on Friday, Aug, 11, 2023.
Jon Austria / Journal
UNM’s Jacory Croskey-Merritt (5) talks with his teammate Jeremiah Hixon (8) during Saturday's practice at University Stadium.
Mike Sandoval / For the Journal
Staff Photographer / Journal
Eddie Moore / Journal
