New Mexico football released their first official depth chart of the season on Monday, solidifying starters and backups ahead of their season opener at Texas A&M on Saturday.

Here's a look at who's-who as the Lobos enter their fourth season under head coach Danny Gonzales. 

20230811-sports-ja-unmfootballpractice-01.JPG

University of New Mexico linebacker Alec Marenco (18) participates in football practice at the UNM on Friday, Aug, 11, 2023.
AARON RODRIGUEZ (P)

Last season, Rodriguez led the nation in punts with a 44.2-yards-per-punt average on his way to being named to this year’s Ray Guy Award preseason watch list. The Lobos would hope he doesn’t repeat the former feat in 2023, but his reliability and importance on special teams can’t be understated.

