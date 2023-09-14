The strike remains.
The forfeit does not.
Valley High’s football team — and, by extension, Los Lunas High’s football team — both were smiling Thursday after the New Mexico Activities Association revised its punishment of the Vikings following last Friday’s game-ending brawl with Belen at Milne Stadium. The NMAA said Valley “will be able to move forward” with its Sept. 22 road game at Los Lunas.
This was a contest the Vikings were to have forfeited, based on an initial ruling handed down last Saturday by the NMAA.
“We’re really happy that we will be able to play Los Lunas, and we are grateful to the NMAA for reviewing their decision,” Valley principal Anthony Griego said in a phone interview Thursday.
Valley football coach Billy Cobos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
After reviewing additional game film provided by Valley, the NMAA said, it altered its decision. The Vikings will still be without multiple players against Los Lunas because of player ejections in the Belen game, as an ejection carries a one-game penalty. But the remaining players “who were identified as not involved in the incident,” the NMAA said, can participate.
The film in question came from the archived streaming from GameVision.io (which has an affixed camera at all three of the Albuquerque Public Schools football stadiums), plus cell phone video taken by Valley fans, Griego said.
“They were able to look at the film a lot more closely, to see who played a part in all this,” Griego said, adding that the original film reviewed on Saturday by the NMAA came from Belen's Hudl account.
What remains unknown is exactly how many Valley players were ejected and exactly how many varsity players will be in uniform for the Los Lunas game; Griego said Thursday that part of the investigation is ongoing.
But he did say the Vikings would have enough players to take the field against Los Lunas.
“The behavior we saw last Friday was problematic,” Griego said.
The first strike against Valley’s football team, under the NMAA’s new “2 Strikes” bylaw, remains.
Belen, meanwhile, will still have to forfeit its game this week against Deming. The Eagles also were hit with a first strike. A second strike for either Belen or Valley this season will result in that team’s season being ended immediately.
The Eagles left their sideline en masse last Friday, which carries with it an automatic ejection for every player who did so.
The incident occurred along the Valley sideline, following what Belen Superintendent Lawrence Sanchez described to the Journal last weekend as “maybe” a hard tackle of a Valley player by multiple Belen defenders.
On the play previous to that, Sanchez said, he observed a pair of particularly hard blocks (penalized) by Valley against members of Belen’s punt coverage team.
At the conclusion of Valley’s first offensive snap following the punt, all of Belen’s players left the sideline to run over to Valley’s sideline and back up their teammates, Sanchez confirmed. This action led to automatic ejection for every Eagle.
Sanchez described the contest as “chippy.” It was called with 4:58 remaining, and Valley leading 33-7.
Los Lunas was grateful for Thursday’s development. The Tigers were going to lose not only a key nondistrict game, but approximately $7,000 in gate receipts and another $5,000 or so in concessions, district athletic director Wilson Holland said.
“They’re excited,” Tigers coach Greg Henington said after informing his team. “I think everyone understood the NMAA was in a no-win situation, meaning something had to be done. But the seniors were pretty bummed that they were gonna lose a game for not doing anything wrong.”
APS Superintendent Scott Elder released this statement:
“We can’t forget that athletics programs are about more than winning and losing — they’re about building good character. We’re pleased that our Valley High football team will get to play its next game, but beyond the fight, there were other behaviors on display that night that are being addressed. I want to be clear that we expect our students and fans to demonstrate good sportsmanship. Every APS athlete and everyone attending games should understand how seriously NMAA and APS take these matters.”