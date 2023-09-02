Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss (8) and teammate Earnest Crownover (24) react after Moss scored a touchdown against New Mexico during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) catches a pass for a touchdown over New Mexico safety Christian Ellis (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New Mexico safety Noa Pola-Gates (9) during Saturday’s game in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft / Associated Press
Sam Craft / Associated Press
Sam Craft / Associated Press
New Mexico running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (5) spins as he jumps over Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson (26) for a touchdown during Saturday’s game in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Mexico quarterback Dylan Hopkins (10) pass downfield against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Station, Texas.
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The streak lives on.
Texas A&M scored five straight touchdowns en route to rolling New Mexico, 52-10 for the Lobos’ 10th straight loss dating back to last season — the longest losing streak under fourth-year head coach Danny Gonzales.