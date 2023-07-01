The Albuquerque Isotopes’ Daniel Montano is picked off while trying the get back to first base during Saturday night’s game against the El Paso Chihuahuas during Mariachis Lowrider Night at Isotopes Park.
Rob Vanderslice is the co-creator of the design for the Lowrider Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday.
Mikayla Romero, 5, views lowriders parked outside while standing in line with her family before the start of the Isotopes game against the El Paso Chihuahuas .
Lowriders parade while exiting the field before the start of Saturday's game.
Carlos Lopez checks out lowriders before the start of the game.
Lowriders show off while exiting the field Saturday night at Isotopes Park.
Lowriders parade while exiting the field during Lowrider Night,
Amberly Calzadillas, with the Ballet Folklórico Santa Fe, performs before the start of the Isotopes game against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
On Saturday night, the Albuquerque Isotopes hosted the El Paso Chihuahuas on a night they celebrated lowriders, including a lowrider bobblehead giveaway, and played as the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico. Go to ABQJournal.com/sports for more game coverage.