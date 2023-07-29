Gianna Rahmer, left, and sister Isla Rahmer are shown after their National Junior Olympic cross country championship victories last December in College Station, Texas. Both Rahmer sisters earned national titles Saturday at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic meet in Eugene, Oregon.
Albuquerque's Isla Rahmer prevails in her heat of the 11-12 girls 3,000-meter run with a time that won the national championship Saturday at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympics meet in Eugene, Oregon.
Albuquerque's Gianna Rahmer celebrates her girls 3,000-meter run victory in the 13-14 age group with a time that won the national championship Saturday at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympics meet in Eugene, Oregon.
Contributed photo
Mike Sandoval/For the Journal
Courtesy of Athletc.net.
EUGENE, Ore. — The Albuquerque Athletics Track sister tandem of Gianna and Isla Rahmer won national championships on Saturday at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic meet at Hayward Field.
Each of the Rahmer sisters won her age group in the 3,000-meter run by more than two seconds, said AAT coach Carl Brasher. Isla won the 11/12 Girls 3K race in 10 minutes, 25.41 seconds, and Gianna won the 13/14 Girls 3K race in 9:59.85.