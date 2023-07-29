EUGENE, Ore. — The Albuquerque Athletics Track sister tandem of Gianna and Isla Rahmer won national championships on Saturday at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic meet at Hayward Field.

Each of the Rahmer sisters won her age group in the 3,000-meter run by more than two seconds, said AAT coach Carl Brasher. Isla won the 11/12 Girls 3K race in 10 minutes, 25.41 seconds, and Gianna won the 13/14 Girls 3K race in 9:59.85.

We want to hear from you

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you