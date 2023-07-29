No matter what happens next, Roadrunner Little League already owns a little slice of history.

Facing a 3-0 deficit against perennial powerhouse Carlsbad in the deciding game of the state baseball tournament in the Majors division, Roadrunner staged an improbable, two-out, five-run rally in the sixth inning to advance to this week’s regionals in Waco, Texas. Perhaps even more impressive was the fact that Roadrunner faced an uphill battle in the bracket after losing to Carlsbad earlier in the tournament.

