Aidan Thomas takes the first of three putts on the 18 green at Black Mesa Golf Club, in Espanola, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. This was his final hole to win back-to-back championships at the New Mexico-West Texas Amateur Championship.
Aidan Thomas tees off on the 18th hole at Black Mesa Golf Club, in Espanola, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. This was his final hole to win back-to-back championships at the New Mexico-West Texas Amateur Championship.
With Aidan Thomas, right, watching, Alejandro Armijo putts on the 14th hole at Black Mesa Golf Club, in Espanola, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. This was during the final round of the New Mexico-West Texas Amateur Championship. Aidan Thomas was the tournament.
Alejandro Armijo chips out of the rough on the 17th hole Wednesday at Black Mesa Golf Club in Espanola. This was during the final round of the New Mexico-West Texas Amateur Championship.
Jacob Clemens putts on the 17th green at Black Mesa Golf Club, in Espanola, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. This was during the final round of the New Mexico-West Texas Amateur Championship.
Aidan Thomas tees off on the 15th hole Wednesday at Black Mesa Golf Club in Espanola. This was the final hole to win back-to-back championships at the New Mexico-West Texas Amateur Championship.
ESPAÑOLA — A year’s difference can change a lot. Or only a little. When asked about those effects, Aidan Thomas simply pointed to his schedule.
Worth mentioning, if only for the fact he’s kept busy. Thomas entered this week’s New Mexico/West-Texas Amateur at Black Mesa Golf Club after playing in the Sunnehanna Amateur and Northeast Amateur in the last two weeks – “16 or 17” busy days of golf at two of the amateur circuit’s most prestigious events.