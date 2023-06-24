United forward Amando Moreno (10) waves to the crowd as he leaves the field during the second half of New Mexico’s 2-1 win over Colorado Springs Swtichbacks at Isotopes Park. Moreno scored United’s first goal.
United forward Greg Hurst (17) reacts as he falls after contact with Switchbacks defender Patrick Seagrist (20) during the first half of host New Mexico’s game against Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday night. United prevailed 2-1.
United forward Amando Moreno (10) battles for the ball with Switchbacks defender Matt Mahoney (5) during the second half of Saturday night’s match.
(Chancey Bush / Journal)
Chancey Bush/ Journal
Chancey Bush/ Journal
United forward Amando Moreno (10) scores a goal with a bicycle kick during the first half Saturday night against visiting Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Isotopes Park.
In his third match as New Mexico United’s head coach, Quill came away with plenty to smile about. The bottom line was a 2-1 United victory over visiting Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at raucous Isotopes Park on Saturday night, and the positive result came with some highlight-reel moments.