New Mexico United's Austin Yearwood, right, battles Rio Grande Valley Toros' Wilmer Cabrera for control of the ball during their game in Albuquerque, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
New Mexico United's Daniel Bruce, #25, and other teammates, congratulated Justin Portillo after he scored the first goal in their game against the Rio Grande Valley Toros, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Longtime season ticket holder Jacob Spencer, a.k.a. Seamonkey, welcomes the New Mexico United’s head coach Eric Quill to the field at the start of their game against the Rio Grande Valley Toros, Saturday.
New Mexico United’s Daniel Bruce, left, is congratulated by teammates Greg Hurst and Alex Waggoner, after scoring the team’s second goal in their game against the Rio Grande Valley Toros, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
New Mexico United's Justin Portillo, right, fire a free kick next the teammate Greg Hurst for the first goal in their game against the Rio Grande Valley Toros, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
New Mexico United's Austin Yearwood, right, battles Rio Grande Valley Toros' Wilmer Cabrera for control of the ball during their game in Albuquerque, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Eddie Moore
New Mexico United's Daniel Bruce, #25, and other teammates, congratulated Justin Portillo after he scored the first goal in their game against the Rio Grande Valley Toros, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Eddie Moore
New Mexico United's Daniel Bruce watches his shot go in the goal the team's second score in their game against the Rio Grande Valley Toros, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Eddie Moore
Longtime season ticket holder Jacob Spencer, a.k.a. Seamonkey, welcomes the New Mexico United’s head coach Eric Quill to the field at the start of their game against the Rio Grande Valley Toros, Saturday.
Eddie Moore/Journal
New Mexico United’s Daniel Bruce, left, is congratulated by teammates Greg Hurst and Alex Waggoner, after scoring the team’s second goal in their game against the Rio Grande Valley Toros, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Eddie Moore
New Mexico United's Justin Portillo, right, fire a free kick next the teammate Greg Hurst for the first goal in their game against the Rio Grande Valley Toros, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Eddie Moore
Jordan Clauser and other New Mexico United fans get fired up for their against the Rio Grande Valley Toros, in Albuquerque, Saturday.