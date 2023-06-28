Or only a little. When asked about those effects, Aidan Thomas simply pointed to his schedule.
Worth mentioning, if only for the fact he’s kept busy. Thomas entered this week’s New Mexico/West-Texas Amateur at Black Mesa Golf Club after playing in the Sunnehanna Amateur and Northeast Amateur in the last two weeks – “16 or 17” busy days of golf at two of the amateur circuit’s most prestigious events.
Last summer? The St. Pius graduate and All-Western Athletic Conference golfer at New Mexico State was a different kind of busy, interning at The Club at Las Campanas in Santa Fe as part of their PGM (Professional Golf Management) program.
In other words: a full-time job.
“That was kinda tough,” Thomas said, “balancing that and golf.”
But even with golf and only golf his focus, the end result remained the same. Thomas shot even par on Wednesday to finish 9-under through 54 holes at Black Mesa. It sealed his status as the back-to-back NM/WT Amateur champion, the first player to do so since former UNM golfer Madaliso Muthiya in 2003-04.
“It’s awesome,” he said of his victory. “It just makes me happy to know that I’m doing the right things, working on the right things.”
Cleveland High School graduate and Oklahoma Christian University golfer Alejandro Armijo (-6) finished second while NMSU’s Javier Delgadillo (-4) earned third place honors. Tesuque’s Jacob Clemens (-3) and Drexel University’s Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa (-1) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Thomas led every round (66-69-72), and also paced the field of 68 in strokes gained off par 5s (-4). Carding a 90 in his last round at Black Mesa prior to this week, he credited the initiative to schedule a practice round well in advance for his charge this week.
“Obviously coming from a 90 to shoot 66 (in the) first round ...” Thomas trailed off.
He paused. Then smiled.
“... That was really good,” he laughed.
Thomas entered the day at 9-under, holding just a one-stroke lead over Armijo in a group with Clemens. One of the best ball-strikers in the field, he cited the use of a new driver he got from Titleist at the Northeast Amateur, a TRS2 with a Tour AD shaft. Low spin, soft ping.
Which might sound a little complicated. Watching it play out wasn’t.
“I’m just hitting it dead straight,” Thomas said of his driver. “Every time.”
So, hole after hole, Thomas just kept finding the fairway and working his wedges particularly well around the green. A one-stroke lead to start wasn’t enough to play it safe, he said, but a mix of patient and aggressive play worked in his favor to suck the life out of any possible dramatic finish as Armijo started to falter down the stretch.
Thomas wasn’t the only Aggie putting together a strong showing either. Delgadillo recorded the tournament’s only ace Wednesday on No. 10, a 172-yard par-3 with the pin jammed in the right corner, while incoming NMSU junior River Smalley and incoming freshman Vari Mariscal all finished in the top 20.
“Those guys are gonna improve in their own ways,” Thomas said. “I can help them. I can be their mentor for next year. I’m just excited to have them on the team. They’re a bunch of guys, local boys like myself.”
For now, Thomas is looking forward to the rest of his schedule and a possible three-peat next summer. He already picked where the second trophy will stay.
“I’ll just keep it at the house,” he said. “I already have the other one in Las Cruces.”