Editorial: SS repeal a winner of legislative session; crime’s revolving door keeps spinning

Lawmakers this year had a lot more on their agenda than the budget that’s supposed to be the focus of a 30-day session. Some of the wide array of bills were good, some bad, some were just downright ugly. Of the 64 passed by lawmakers and awaiting the governor’s signature, the measures partially repealing the state’s tax on Social Security and military benefits, clamping down on predatory lenders and modestly addressing the growing violent crime problem are likely the ones on most New Mexicans’ radar.

It took serious collaboration to move an ominbus crime package and Social Security tax reduction through, and that’s how it’s supposed to work.

The compromise on taxing Social Security benefits, expected to be signed by the governor, is a fair one. The Journal supported a full repeal of the state’s taxation of the benefits to foster much-needed economic and population growth — and simply because it’s the right thing to do. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also supported a full repeal. But the compromise that emerged is a reasonable one, with the tax kicking in only on single seniors earning $100,000 or more, married couples filing jointly earning $150,000 or more, or married couples filing separately, but earning $75,000 or more each. Lower-income and middle-class seniors have cause for celebration. There will be an average of $700 more in their pockets annually.

New Mexico seniors, 55,000 of whom are grandparents raising their grandchildren, were heard by lawmakers and respected. That’s the important point, especially as inflation soars for everyone. There will be more work to do; New Mexico remains one of only 12 states that unnecessarily plunders Social Security benefits, which seniors have earned over the course of their working lives and already paid taxes on.

In an unexpected development, independent Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell successfully added an amendment to the bill phasing out state income taxes on military retiree benefits up to $30,000. In a state with four large military bases, it was a delightful development that will surely help retain and attract military retirees — people who often have decades to offer as entrepreneurs, employees, consumers and taxpayers.

The Legislature also passed an anti-predatory lending bill that will reduce annual interest rate caps on storefront loans from a 175% to 36%. A similar proposal fell short during last year’s 60-day legislative session, but this year’s proposal passed both legislative chambers with bipartisan support. The absurd cap of 175% puts too many New Mexicans in black holes of debt from which they can’t escape.

Lawmakers also delivered an omnibus crime bill to the governor’s desk, must-do legislation amid record homicide numbers in Albuquerque and a developing sense of lawlessness in many of the state’s cities.

Among its provisions, House Bill 68 creates a new crime and tougher penalties for serious violent felons who possess a firearm. It enhances penalties for brandishing a firearm in the course of committing a serious crime; eliminates the ridiculous six-year statute of limitations for second-degree murder; creates a new crime of operating a chop shop; increases penalties for metal theft; increases the death benefit for a fallen officer’s family to $1 million; sets up a fund for officer retention payments at five-year intervals; requires courts to turn over GPS monitoring data to police and prosecutors during a criminal investigation (though the District Attorneys Association says that, as written, it is problematic); and enables statewide funding for violence intervention programs similar to ones in Albuquerque.

Mayor Tim Keller calls the session a mixed bag, with five of the city’s nine Metro Crime Initiatives passing. “(B)ut real change to the criminal revolving door, behavioral health system, and funding for homeless programs was sadly punted. We will take our wins and we will fight for what was not fixed in the next round.”

The record-shattering $8.5 billion budget approved by lawmakers includes many good provisions, such as $55 million for law enforcement officer recruitment and retention bonuses, funding to increase starting teacher pay to a minimum $50,000, $45 million to expand college nursing programs and create faculty endowments for nursing professors, a loan fund for charter schools’ capital needs, expansion of Opportunity Scholarships for non-traditional college students and full funding of the Lottery Scholarship for four years.

Also in the win column for New Mexico was the death of a so-called “voting-rights” bill, drafted initially to allow 16-year-olds to vote in local elections and bring back straight-ticket voting. As amended, it still had absentee ballots being mailed out automatically every year.

In the loss column were several important initiatives that failed to pass. First and foremost, as Keller noted, was pretrial detention reform to establish a “rebuttable presumption” for certain defendants charged with specific violent crimes. Other missed opportunities include real tax reform, capital outlay reform, mandatory extended learning in K-12, a metric for getting more money into classrooms rather than bloated administrations, the Bennie Hargrove bill that would have held parents responsible for negligent gun use by their children, a “Second Chance” bill for juvenile violent offenders, and limiting the governor’s emergency powers.

Also in the loss column were bills snuck through with little or no discussion to increase taxpayer contributions to educator pensions and allow for higher legislative pension benefits.

It was a jam-packed session and everyone likely was relieved when they heard the sine die, which comes after adjournment. It takes research, discussion and compromise to craft workable legislation for an entire state. Lawmakers know there is much to be done to make New Mexico the safe and profitable place we all want to live in. They should continue to forge coalitions and capitalize on a lot of groundwork they laid for the 2023 session. Which starts Jan. 17.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.