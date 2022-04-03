 Watch for money-laundering scares, credit report 'fixes' - Albuquerque Journal

Watch for money-laundering scares, credit report ‘fixes’

By Ellen Marks / For the Journal

Have you laundered any money recently?

You might be accused of doing so if you’re targeted by a scam that has resurfaced recently after making the rounds last year.

The scam centers on a call in which fraudsters accuse people of laundering money or committing some other illegal activity through their financial accounts. The end goal is to steal money or personal information, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center – idtheftcenter.org.

The callers claim to be Department of Homeland Security agents and use scare tactics to make their accusations.

The bogus agent reads through a list of common banks until victims confirm the one they use. Once the caller has account details, the information can be used to drain the account’s funds or “to commit an array of different identity crimes in your name,” the resource center says.

Know that DHS and other investigative agencies do not call on the phone to demand sensitive information, nor do they solicit money over the phone.

If you get such a call, hang up. You can report it to Homeland Security’s inspector general at oig.dhs.gov/hotline or by calling 1-800-323-8603.

How to fix your credit: A recent lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice is a good reminder that people looking to repair their credit can be vulnerable to rip-off schemes.

The suit accuses Texas-based Turbo Solutions Inc., doing business as Alex Miller Credit Repair, of false claims in telling consumers it can remove negative information from their credit reports. The suit alleges the company charged an upfront $1,500 fee until a federal judge issued an injunction against the firm.

People hire credit-repair companies to help them investigate mistakes on their credit reports, which include information about your loan and credit card history and whether you pay your bills on time.

This information is sold to businesses that use it to decide whether to loan you money, offer you insurance or rent or sell you a home. Credit reports can affect how much you’ll pay to borrow money.

But a third-party firm that you hire on your behalf cannot get negative information “that’s accurate and timely” removed from the reports, the FTC says.

“Only time and a plan to repay debt will fix your credit,” the agency says. “You can improve your credit by showing over time that you can pay your debts on time.”

As for inaccuracies, you can dispute those, along with outdated information, for free by contacting both the credit bureau and the business that reported the information.

Those who are tempted to hire a credit repair company also should know that it’s illegal to be charged a fee before you get any help and the firm must explain your legal rights in a written contract.

The following are red flags, according to the FTC.:

• You’re told not to contact the credit bureaus directly.

• The representative does not explain your legal rights when telling you what they can do for you.

• You’re told to lie on applications for credit or a loan.

• You’re instructed to pay upfront.

• You’re told to dispute information in a credit report that you know is accurate.

Contact Ellen Marks at emarks@abqjournal.com or 505-823-3842 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1-844-255-9210, prompt 5. Complaints can be filed electronically at nmag.gov/file-a-complaint.aspx.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
School choice alone won't deliver better outcomes
From the newspaper
Rep. Jim Townsend's, R-Artesia, (guest column ... Rep. Jim Townsend's, R-Artesia, (guest column in the Jan. 23 Journal) regarding how to fix the ...
2
NM must commit to American energy independence
From the newspaper
State, federal administrations have set us ... State, federal administrations have set us up for high costs and blackouts
3
NM kids deserve more school options
From the newspaper
What is the best way to ... What is the best way to educate a child? Well, it depends on the child. Every parent and teacher kno ...
4
Funding system is imperfect, but it delivers for rural ...
From the newspaper
Much has been written lately about ... Much has been written lately about the supplemental appropriation bill, Senate Bill 48, that's ...
5
State needs to address root cause of skyrocketing prices
From the newspaper
Governor's plan to hand out $700 ... Governor's plan to hand out $700 to every tax filer is not a pragmatic solution
6
Watch for money-laundering scares, credit report 'fixes'
From the newspaper
Have you laundered any money recently? ... Have you laundered any money recently? You might be accused of doing so if you're targeted by a scam that has resurfaced recently after ...
7
Lawmakers vetted vetoed bill, but more can be done
From the newspaper
The elderly, sexual abuse survivors, veterans ... The elderly, sexual abuse survivors, veterans and others who would have benefited from the now-vetoe ...
8
Is bankruptcy the way out? What to consider
From the newspaper
Most people know someone who is ... Most people know someone who is having, or has had, difficult financial times. Loss of a job, such u ...
9
Editorial: Targeted by activist group, BioPark needs to ...
Editorials
A recent report from an animal ... A recent report from an animal rights group saying the ABQ BioPark Zoo is the second-worst for eleph ...