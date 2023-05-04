 Annual Kite Festival to take to the air in Edgewood - Albuquerque Journal

Annual Kite Festival to take to the air in Edgewood

By Ollie Reed Jr. / Journal Staff Writer

A kite soars above streamers at a past Kite Festival at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. (Courtesy of Wildlife West Nature Park)

Terrie Alink says the wind always blows in Edgewood. Which might be awful if you didn’t host a kite-flying event every year.

Alink and her husband, Roger, operate Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. On Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, they are holding the nature park’s 21st annual Kite Festival.

“We have never had a year when the wind did not blow,” Alink said. “But we did have a year when it blew too hard and we had to cancel.”

She said usually the festival attracts about 200 people.

“Mostly it’s families with kids, but we get some older ones,” Alink said. “The older ones will set up chairs and watch.”

The festival takes place on large grass fields at Wildlife West. Admission to the festival is free. People can bring their own kites or purchase them at the festival. Vendors will be selling food and drinks.

Guests are free just to fly their kites for fun, but there are contests, too.

“We divide contestants by age, younger kids, I’ve seen 3-year-olds get their kites up pretty high; teenagers; adults; and seniors, people older than 60,” Alink said. There are different ways to win contest prizes.

“One is the highest kite, another is best crash,” Alink said. “Best crash usually goes the quickest. Some of the older contestants do stunts, go up high, do loops, dive bomb.”

A banner blows in Edgewood’s never-ending wind as a butterfly kite dances above. (Courtesy of Wildlife West Nature Park)

Typically, five or six professional stunt kite jockeys show up at the festival. They do not compete in the contests, but they do demonstrations.

“I can’t say when the professional stunt kite people will be here,” Alink said. “They just show up. Some might be here on Saturday and others on Sunday. We usually get one from Lubbock, one from Taos, a couple from Albuquerque. There are people who just go to kite festivals all the time.”

Whether it’s contests, demonstration or just for fun, the best thing about the festival is seeing the sky filled with beautiful and sometimes unusual kites.

“I would not say we get a lot of elaborate styles of kites at the festival,” Alink said. “But we get some pretty interesting ones. Usually one big one. We’ve had a fish. We’ve had octopus kites.”

The nature park will be open during the festival. Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students and free for children 4 and younger. But during the festival, Alink said any student, up through high school, will get in free if he or she has a kite.

Wildlife West takes in only those wild animals that for some reason are unable to survive in the wild.

In addition to two beautiful cougars, four tree-climbing gray foxes, what is believed to be the largest black bear in New Mexico, and many other animals and raptors, Alink said Wildlife West is home to two recent arrivals – a 25-year-old bald eagle and an orphaned javelina.

Kite Festival
WHEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7

WHERE: Wildlife West Nature Park, 87 North Frontage Road in Edgewood, 25 miles east of Albuquerque. Take exit 187 on I-40.

ADMISSION: Free to festival; admission to the Wildlife West Zoo is $9 adults, $7 seniors, $5 students and children, free for children 4 and younger

MORE INFO: wildlifewest.org

