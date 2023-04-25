 What's on the menu in the International District? 14 restaurants around Expo New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

What’s on the menu in the International District? 14 restaurants around Expo New Mexico

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Whether you are visiting Albuquerque for Gathering of Nations or another major event, or a local looking for a new spot to eat, this list of restaurants around Expo New Mexico is a good place to start.

Ranging from Guatemalan pupusas to Vietnamese pho, these 14 restaurants and food trucks in Albuquerque’s International District showcase the city’s diversity.

This information was accurate as of April 18, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

Lindo Mexico

Lindo Mexico Grill Mexico serves everything from T-bone steak to ceviche and caldos.
(Jason K. Watkins/For the Journal)

 

Lindo Mexico serves classic Mexican dishes specializing in steak and seafood. Happy hour deals include $4 margaritas from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

LOCATION: 7209 Central NE, 505-266-2999

HOURS: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m Saturday and Sunday

Gen Kai

Gen Kai Japanese Restaurant located at 110 Louisiana SE. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

Gen Kai serves authentic Japanese food including ramen. The dining area can only host up to seven people at a time, but to-go orders can be called in up to half an hour before closing.

LOCATION: 110 Louisiana SE, 505-255-0112

HOURS: Closed Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m., last dine-in seating 4:30 p.m., last take-out order at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m, last dine-in seating 4 p.m., last take-out order 5 p.m. Sunday

Coda Bakery

Oanh Dang, front, wraps one of Coda Bakery’s famous Banh Mi sandwiches for a customer during a lunch rush. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

This bakery is a great place to get lunch on the go and fresh-baked Vietnamese desserts. The restaurant offers sandwiches with your choice of meat, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, sliced jalapeño and Vietnamese mayo, served on fresh-baked 12″ baguettes. There are also a variety of noodle and salad bowls, smoothies, teas, juices and coffee.

LOCATION: 230 Louisiana NE, 505-232-0085

HOURS9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

May Cafe

May Cafe features authentic Vietnamese food on Central Avenue in the International District neighborhood of southeast Albuquerque. Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant under the iconic lumberjack offers traditional Vietnamese food. Owner Liem Nguyen and his family have operated it for more than 30 years.

LOCATION: 111 Louisiana Blvd SE, 505-265-4448

HOURS: 10 a.m.- 7:30 p.m. Monday- Saturday; closed Sundays

Arturo’s Mexican Food

Arturo’s Mexican Food located at 325 Louisiana SE. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

Featuring authentic Mexican food, this restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes and combination plates. The dining area is brightly lit and welcoming with bright reds and greens matching the exterior color palette. The restaurant also features a drive-thru window.

LOCATION: 325 Louisiana SE, 505-266-0109

HOURS: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily; closed Tuesday

Phở #1

Phở #1 located at 414 San Pedro SE. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

If you’re in the mood for Vietnamese, this location has a large selection of meal options ranging from Rare Steak Pho to Spicy Sour Soup with your choice of catfish or shrimp.

LOCATION: 414 San Pedro SE, 505-268-0488

HOURS: 10:30 a.m-8 p.m. daily; closed Wednesdays

Cielito Lindo Mexican Restaurant

Cielito Lindo Restaurant & Seafood located at 416 San Pedro SE. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This bright and colorful restaurant shows off a classic Mexican vibe. Each seat has a different illustration on its backrest and there are different figures depicting caballeros and Día de los Muertos figures around the restaurant. Breakfast is available all day including options such as chilaquiles, arrachera, pancakes and omelettes.

LOCATION: 416 San Pedro SE, 505-393-4638

HOURS: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Panaderia Y Restaurante Eterna Primavera

This eatery serves authentic Guatemalan cuisine directly across the street from the San Pedro entrance to Expo New Mexico. Orders can be placed online with delivery fees starting at $4.99. The bakery features breads, pastries, pupusas, tostadas and tamales to name a few. Lunch fares include sandwiches, burritos, tacos, garnachas and Chicken Pepian.

LOCATION: 303 San Pedro NE, 505-200-2496

HOURS: 8 a.m-7 p.m Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

Stripes Burrito Co.

A Stripes Burrito Co. in Albuquerque. (Journal file)

Stripes Burrito, Co., a local chain, features not only a variety of burrito options, but also a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, doused with house green chile ranch, and a chicken finger basket combo, which comes with coleslaw, fries and a drink.

CLOSEST LOCATION: 6121 Lomas NE, 505-835-5240

HOURS: 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Sunset Grille & Bar

Patrons sip drinks at the bar while others play pool at Sunset Grille & Bar, located at 6825 Lomas NE. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

Enjoy shooting pool while sipping a drink or listening to live music throughout the weekend from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays. The menu here ranges from Mexican to pub classics.

LOCATION:  6825 Lomas NE, 505-265-1604

HOURS: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Sunday

Blake’s Lotaburger

Blake’s Lotaburger. (Greg Sorber/Journal)

Blake’s Lotaburger is a chain staple in Albuquerque. It was founded here in 1952 and has since expanded to more than 70 locations across in New Mexico, Arizona and Texas. Last summer the chain added a new Buffalo Chicken Boat option to their menu.

CLOSEST LOCATION:  7520 Lomas NE, 505-265-3030

HOURS: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday- Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

There are also several food trucks in the area open later than the restaurants.

Sanchez Tacos

LOCATION: 6320 Zuni SE, 505-508-7089

HOURS: 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m Sunday-Thursday; 3:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. weekends

El Taco Loco

LOCATION: 100 Cagua NE, 505-205-9380

HOURS: 6 p.m.–12 a.m. Wednesday-Sunday; closed Monday-Tuesday

Sonora Dogs

LOCATION: 101-199 Laguayra NE, 480-862-2636

HOURS: 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday- Thursday; 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday

More food lists: Winner, winner: 6 Albuquerque spots to get your chicken dinner

Late night tacos, pizza, fish and chips: 8 Albuquerque metro-area restaurants open after 9 p.m.

Pho fix: 7 spots to get Vietnamese cuisine around Albuquerque

