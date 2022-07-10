Help wanted: How US employment-based visas work

As immigration continues to be a hot-button topic, it’s an appropriate time for a refresher on the various employment-based visas that allow thousands of non-citizens to work and live in the United States. For some professions, these are easier to obtain than in others. And for many, it is a years-long wait.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website acknowledges “there are many more visas available in the first (priority workers) and second (workers with advanced degrees or of exceptional ability) employment-based categories. …”

Employment-based (EB) “preference immigrant” categories include:

FIRST PREFERENCE EB-1

Immigrants with extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business or athletics; outstanding professor or researcher; or certain multinational executives or managers. Each occupational category has certain requirements that must be met.

• Extraordinary Ability: Must be able to demonstrate extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business or athletics through sustained national or international acclaim. There is a list of 10 criteria, and applicants must meet three or provide evidence of a major internationally recognized award – Pulitzer, Oscar, Olympic Medal – as well as evidence showing they will be continuing to work in the area of expertise.

• Outstanding professor and researchers: Must demonstrate international recognition for outstanding achievements in a particular academic field. Applicants must have at least three years experience in teaching or research in that academic area and entering the United States to pursue tenure or tenure track teaching or a comparable research position at a university, institution of higher education, or private employer. They must meet at least two of the six criteria and provide an offer of employment from the prospective U.S. employer. The private employer must show documented accomplishments and that it employs at least three full-time researchers.

• Certain multinational managers or executives: Must have been employed outside the United States for at least one year in the three years preceding the petition or the most recent lawful nonimmigrant admission if already working for the U.S. petitioning employer. The U.S. petitioner must have been doing business for at least 1 year, have a qualifying relationship to the entity the applicant worked for outside the U.S., and intend to employ the applicant in a managerial or executive capacity.

• Numbers: Based upon the year received, total petitions 24,170, 12,268 approved, 2,531 denied and 9,371 pending for 2019. The basic filing fee is $700.

SECOND PREFERENCE EB-2

Immigrants may be eligible for an employment-based, second preference visa if a member of the professions holding an advanced degree or its equivalent, or have exceptional ability, including requests for national interest waivers. Below are the occupational categories and requirements.

• Advanced Degree: The job applied for must require an advanced degree and the applicant must possess such a degree or its foreign equivalent – a baccalaureate or foreign equivalent degree plus five years of post-baccalaureate, progressive work experience in the field. Applicants must meet any other requirements specified on the labor certification as applicable as of the priority date.

• Exceptional Ability: Applicants must be able to show exceptional ability in the sciences, arts or business. Exceptional ability “means a degree of expertise significantly above that ordinarily encountered in the sciences, arts, or business.” They must meet any requirements specified on the labor certification as applicable and three of the seven identified criteria.

• Labor Certificate and Ability to Pay: Petitions must usually be accompanied by a certified Application for Permanent Employment Certification from the Department of Labor (DOL) on ETA Form 9089; however, DOL provides a Schedule A Blanket Labor Certification for those with widespread acclaim and international recognition or certain professional nurses and physical therapists – in certain situations. An employer must be able to demonstrate an ability to pay the offered wage as of the priority date and continuing until applicant obtains lawful permanent residence status.

• Numbers: Based upon the year received, total petitions 78,209, 65,042 approved, 1,123 denied and 12,044 pending for 2019. The basic filing fee is $700.

THIRD PREFERENCE EB-3

This category is described as skilled workers, professionals or other workers. The EB-3 has the longest wait time of the employment-based green cards. The process can take several years to complete.

