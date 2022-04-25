How to charge your car at home

So you purchased a hybrid electric car and want to install your own charging station in the garage. How does that work?

“The process comes down to your service panel and where your breaker box is,” Eco Electric associate Karl Reiff said. “We go look and see if there’s enough room and if the amperage load, the required load that they want, if their panel is big enough and can handle that load.”

Eco Electric offers free estimates for the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho area.

“First we will take a look at their service panel and do a load calculation to see if the new 240 volt, 50 amp unit, if their original panel will hold that load,” Reiff said. “If it can we could fit it in the existing panel. Then we just do an estimate of basically where they want it located.”

The location can cause a significant change in cost.

“So there could be a quite substantial price difference, if it is located right next to the panel, like within a couple of feet, versus being on the other side of the house,” Reiff said. “… The price of copper (wiring) is kind of volatile.”

“If their panel cannot handle the new load of a car charger, then we offer them an estimate to upgrade their service,” Reiff said. “That is where PNM gets involved because they have to disconnect the power for us to work and rebuild the whole service and we do not do anything less than a 200 amp service.”

Cut the cost

As gas prices continue to hover around $4.50, why not develop your own charging station?

Though ChargePoint Charging stations are open 24 hours a day, maybe you are fed up with the hassle of accessing the station.

While some stations are free, a 2017 Tesla model S60 for example, would typically cost $4 to charge for two hours.

Electricity rates vary widely depending on where you live, and many companies also charge different rates for the time of day.

A reasonable estimate is that charging an electric vehicle will cost the average consumer between 3 and 11.3 cents per mile driven. Vehicles with an internal combustion engine, however, cost between 4.4 and 38.75 cents per mile driven on average.

One instance where electric vehicle drivers save more on ownership costs than diesel or gas drivers is by charging their vehicle at home instead of a public charging station. It can cost an EV around $10 to completely charge at home compared to a gas car costing over $40 to fill up.

For those wanting to install a charging station, they must first ask if they want to hire someone or do it themselves.

“If you are not a qualified electrician, it may be best to call an electrician,” Reiff said. “They need to know which breaker to turn off, they need to know how to turn off and disconnect the power to the area that they’re working on.”

Levels 1-3

There are three versions of car charging stations that vary by levels.

When you buy an electric vehicle, you will likely receive a Level 1 charger.

Level 1 chargers utilize the household current (110-120 volts AC), and most can simply be plugged into a grounded wall socket using a three-prong plug.

This charger is simple and convenient, however, the charging power is not the fastest. If you have 200 miles it will take 50 hours to fully recharge the vehicle.

Level 2 chargers are utilized more for in-home usage. These charge faster than a level 1 and can be made for one or two cars.

Installing a Level 2 charger mandates running 240 volts from your breaker panel to the charging location.

Level 2 home EV chargers must connect to a 240-supply of power. A hardwired charging station connection will likely be the case if the charger is exposed to the elements. In that case, you will need a licensed electrician to wire the device directly to the circuit.

Factoring in the technical nature and risk of a Level 2 charging station, it is always wise to hire a professional electrician to install it. Local building codes typically require permits and inspections by a professional and one slight error with an electrical installation can lead to material damage to your home.

Professional installation can cost anywhere from $200 to over $1,000 depending on the electrician or company you use.

Safety precautions

“There is really no way to turn off your main panel, there’s a main breaker in it, but you still have the hot wires coming into the top,” Reiff said. “The only way to turn those off is to have PNM come in, so I would not recommend a homeowner watching YouTube and getting into their main panel because it’s dangerous.”

You can also install a heavy-duty outlet – but with a higher power tolerance to support 240 volts. The plug comes with the charging station, then the charger plugs into the outlet.

Installing a station can be a complex DIY project.

“It is definitely a danger, of course it is their home and they should be able to do whatever they want, but there’s definitely a hazard and a safety concern,” Reiff said. “They need to know that the proper type of breaker size what type of amperage the unit is pulling and what type of wire they need to use, so they don’t undersize the wire and burn off their house.”

Those not familiar with electricity and breaker boxes could put themselves in significant danger.

“There are several issues with somebody, a nonqualified person, getting into a panel … 240 volts is a lot and it only takes a half of an amp to kill somebody,” Reiff said. “So if there’s a load on it, you know just a phone charger alone, kill you. So those are the main hazards.”

Level 3 chargers are typically not used in residential settings, as you will more likely see these outside of businesses.